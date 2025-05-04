Thodarum: Mohanlal starrer that minted Rs 145 crore in 9 days is going to be released in Tamil on this day South cinema is constantly touching new heights. Today, we are going to tell you about a film which is currently making a stir at the box office.

New Delhi:

If you have seen good suspense thrillers like Maharaja and Drishyam and now want to see something else that will blow your mind, then here's a blockbuster film recommendation for you. The story of this film will keep you hooked till the end and the climax will just leave you stunned. We are talking about Mohanlal starrer Thodaram, which was released in theatres on April 25 and is now ready for release in Tamil as well.

The thrill of 'Thodaram' will surprise you

Thodaram is a suspense crime thriller, directed by Tharun Murthy. After creating a stir in theatres with Mohanlal's brilliant acting and a tremendous story, this film is now going to rock OTT as well. The film has been dubbed in Tamil and has also been named Thodaram, which will be released on May 9, 2025. Mohanlal has officially confirmed this on his social media. The film performed brilliantly at the box office in Malayalam and is now set to make its mark among Tamil audiences as well.

What is the story of the film?

The story of the film revolves around a simple taxi driver, Shanmughan (Mohanlal), fondly known as 'Benz'. He lives in a small hill town in Pathanamthitta and loves his old black Ambassador car very much. But one day, his car mysteriously disappears and Benz puts his life at stake to find it. The first half of the film shows this journey, where Benz tries to get his car back from the police. In the second part, the story takes a new turn when Benz plans to take revenge on CI George and SI Benny for killing his son Pavi.

A twist in the story comes when George and Benny think of him as an ordinary taxi driver and have no idea about his past. But, in reality, Benz is a former stuntman and an expert in fighting. Its climax is very shocking, which will stun the audience.

Great star cast and great performances

Along with Mohanlal, Thodaram also features talented actors like Shobana, Prakash Verma, Farhan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, Irshad Ali and Arsha Chandini Baiju. This film is definitely similar to films like Drishyam, but has something else stored as well.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, actors who clashed with Ajay Devgn's films; know who won