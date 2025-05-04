Shah Rukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, actors who clashed with Ajay Devgn's films; know who won Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' is currently competing with many films at the box office. Let's have a look at Ajay's record so far in terms of box office clashes.

New Delhi:

Ajay Devgn's recent release 'Raid 2' is running in theatres these days. However, the film is facing challenges from Bollywood to the South. Yes! Ajay's film is competing with several releases like Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii' and two big South films 'Retro' and 'Hit 3' Moreover, some past releases like Akshay Kumar's 'Kesari: Chapter 2', Emraan Hashmi's 'Ground Zero' and Pratik Gandhi's 'Phule' are also running in theatres. However, 'Raid 2' is moving ahead at a fast pace. The film is also getting a lot of praise from critics.

But do you know that this is not the first time that Ajay Devgn's film has clashed with other films at the box office? Sometimes Ajay Devgn has won, and sometimes his films have suffered losses due to this clash. Let's know when the Singham actor's films clashed at the box office.

Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3

Last year on Diwali, Ajay Devgn clashed with rising star Kartik Aaryan. It was a 'Singham Again' vs 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' clash at the box office. Somewhere, both films suffered losses due to this clash. In the clash of horror-comedy and action, Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' won. While Singham Again reached 297 crores, Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' earned Rs 311 crore in India.

Tanhaji and Chhapaak

In 2020, Deepika Padukone's 'Chhapaak' was released against Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji'. Where 'Tanhaji' was a blockbuster, 'Chhapaak' lagged far behind in earnings. However, the film did receive critical acclaim.

Ram Setu and Thank God

In 2022, Ajay's film 'Thank God' clashed with Akshay Kumar's 'Ram Setu'. Here, Akshay Kumar overtook Ajay Devgn and even God himself could not save Thank God.

Golmaal Again and Secret Superstar

In 2017, Golmaal Again clashed with Aamir Khan's production house's film 'Secret Superstar'. Both films were successful and the audience appreciated both. Secret Superstar received more praise from critics, while Golmaal Again did well. Apart from this, Ajay's Baadshaho and Shubh Mangal Savdhan also clashed with each other this year and Baadshaho was defeated brutally.

Shivaay and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Ajay Devgn once again had to face defeat in 2016 when his directorial venture clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Both the films majorly shot outside India, were a hit at the box office, but Karan Johar's film earned more than Ajay's film.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar

Shah Rukh Khan and Ajay Devgn had the clash of titans in 2012 when their Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Son Of Sardaar released on a difference of one day. However, SRK was a clear winner in this instance as Yash Chopra's film earned way more than Ajay's comedy-drama. However, both films were hits at the box office.

Also Read: Who is Bollywood's richest star kid? His father was a successful actor and director