Who is Bollywood's richest star kid? His father was a successful actor and director Abhishek Bachchan is considered the richest star kid given his father's legacy. But do you know who really is the richest star kid, who not only rules Bollywood but his father too gave hit after hit.

New Delhi:

Nepotism has been a topic of discussion for some years now. However, this has been going on for decades, not today. Today's star kids are seen flopping at the box office. But there was a time when star kids not only made a place in the hearts of fans. But their films proved to be superhits at the box office. These star kids include the names of Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Sunny Deol among others. But today we are going to tell you about a star kid of Indian cinema, whose net worth is 3130 crores, making him the richest of them all.

Who is this star kid?

This is none other than Hrithik Roshan, who will soon take over the chair of a producer and director along with helming the film as a lead actor. He made his debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa Pyar Hai, directed by his father Rakesh Roshan. He made his mark with his first film itself. After this, in two decades, he gave films like Krrish, Dhoom 2, Jodha Akbar, Agneepath, Kaabil and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, which proved to be successful at the box office.

According to the report of GQ India, Hrithik Roshan's net worth is 3130 crores. At the same time, he is included in the list of highest highest-paid actors. Hrithik's wealth comes from many sources, including brand endorsements, TV shows and his production firm (Filmkraft Production Private Limited), investments in real estate, social media posts and his own sportswear and lifestyle brand HRX (according to reports, its value is 7300 crores).

Hrithik has a sea-facing luxury house in Mumbai along with a farmhouse in Lonavala. At the same time, his cars include Rolls-Royce Ghost Series 2, Mercedes Maybach and Maserati Spyder. Hrithik was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter, for which he reportedly charged a fee of Rs 50 crore. His next film is War 2, in which Jr NTR and Kiara Advani will be seen. Recently, he announced Krrish 4, which he will also direct, as his father announced his retirement.

