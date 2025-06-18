This director created a Banaras-style set worth Rs 50 crore in Hyderabad for Mahesh Babu's film SS Rajamouli is busy shooting for his new film featuring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. A photo of its set was leaked online and it is nothing less than an architectural marvel.

New Delhi:

India's most expensive film set photo leaked online on Wednesday. This picture is from none other than the SS Rajamouli SSMB29 set, where the makers and production designers have recreated the Varanasi ghats and temples in Hyderabad. Reportedly, the cost of this film set is around 50 crores and with this, SS Rajamouli and his team have created the most expensive film set in India.

Photo gets leaked from Rajamouli's set

SS Rajamouli is one of the biggest filmmakers in India. Perfection and creative imagination are seen in his films. He has given blockbuster hits like RRR, Bahubali. Now, SS Rajamouli is busy shooting for the upcoming film SSMB29. There are reports about the set of this film that the filmmaker has built the entire city of Varanasi in Hyderabad, in which ghats and temples will be seen.

Photos of this set are viral on social media. There are reports that the cost of this film set is Rs 50 crore. This is the most expensive set in the history of Indian cinema. The cost of this set is more than the budget of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Devdas. Let us tell you that Devdas is one of the expensive films of India. Sanjay Leela Bhansali had built a very expensive set for this film featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

PC and Mahesh Babu will lead the film

There are reports that as soon as the Odisha schedule of the film is over, the shooting of the film will start on this set. Stars like Priyanka Chopra, Mahesh Babu are going to be seen in this film of SS Rajamouli. Priyanka came to India for the shooting of the film. There is a lot of buzz around SSMB29 and every detail regarding this movie is garnering a lot of attention, even though the makers are yet to make an official announcement about the film.

Earlier, SS Rajamouli's film RRR was released. This film was released in 2022. This film broke all the records. Stars like Ram Charan and Jr NTR were in the lead roles in the film. The song Natu Natu from the film also won an Oscar Award.

Also Read: