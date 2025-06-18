Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' to be released today in Karnataka, police not to allow protests Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' has been released in Karnataka from today onwards. The film features Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan in pivotal roles.

New Delhi:

Kamal Haasan's latest release, Thug Life, was stopped in Karnataka after the actor's controversial statement, 'Kannada originated from Tamil', created chaos in the state. While the Mani Ratnam directorial hit the cinemas on June 5 in every state, it was Kamal Haasan who refused to apologise for his statement and postponed the release of his film. He later knocked on the doors of the Karnataka HC also for the release of his film in the state. Now, after much said and done, the Supreme Court on Wednesday gave the green light for the release of Thug Life in Kannada.

Supreme Court clears the way for Thug Life release in Karnataka

The Apex Court on Tuesday requested that the State submit its rebuttal by today. The bench stated that it would order the matter to be sent to the Supreme Court after the State's attorney claimed that the film's producer had already petitioned the High Court.

Bengaluru Police puts up a notice

Bengaluru Police has put up a notice at the house of the Kannada organisation leader who warned of protests over the release of the film. The notice states that the designated place in case of any protest or dharna is Freedom Park. If it is done at any other place, strict action will be taken. Police have pasted a notice at the residence of pro-Kannada organisation leader Praveen Shetty.