Box Office Report: Housefull 5, Thug Life, Materialists and How To Train Your Dragon's Tuesday collection Tuesday was not a very good day for films running in theatres. All the films from Bollywood, South and Hollywood witnessed a dip yesterday.

New Delhi:

These days, several films from Bollywood to Hollywood are running in the theatres, but no film could attract the audience with full enthusiasm on Tuesday. Akshay Kumar's film 'Housefull 5' was released with a lot of expectations, but now its earnings are seeing a decline. Similarly, Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' is also not able to live up to the expectations. Talking about the Hollywood film 'How to Train Your Dragon', it also saw a dip. Let's have a look at the box office report of June 17 here.

Housefull 5

'Housefull 5' did a business of 11.5 crores at the box office on the second Sunday, but on Monday, there was a big decline in the film's earnings. On this day, the film earned only 3.75 crores. On its second day, i.e. Tuesday, there was a slight jump in its earnings, and the film's earnings became Rs 4.15 crore. In this way, the earnings of 'Housefull 5' till now have become Rs 162.15 crore. Let us tell you that the budget of 'Housefull 5' is about Rs 225 crore. In such a situation, the way the film is earning it is not considered enough. Experts believe that if the film continues to earn at this pace, then it will have to struggle to recover its budget. This film is the fifth instalment of the 'Housefull' franchise. The film stars actors like Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan and Ritesh Deshmukh among others.

Thug Life

There were a lot of expectations from Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam's film 'Thug Life', but the film is not living up to the expectations. It was speculated that the film would benefit from the controversy, but that did not happen. 'Thug Life', which earned Rs 15.5 crore on the opening day, earned only Rs 25 lakh on Tuesday. This film has earned Rs 47.15 crore so far.

How to Train Your Dragon

Hollywood film 'How to Train Your Dragon' has maintained its hold on the box office. The film earned Rs 1.33 crore on Tuesday. On the previous day, it earned Rs 1.4 crore and on Sunday, the film earned Rs 4.5 crore. The film, which was released on May 13, has earned Rs 13.38 crore so far. This film is the live-action version of the film 'How to Train Your Dragon', which was released in the year 2010.

Materialists

The Hollywood film featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal performed well on its first four days at the box office and earned an estimated Rs 3.35 Cr in India net. However, it was able to earn only Rs 36 lakhs on Tuesday, i.e. day 5.

Also Read: Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' to be released today in Karnataka, police not to allow protests