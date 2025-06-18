Mannara Chopra performs her father Raman Rai Handa's last rites along with Parineeti Chopra's dad Mannara Chopra's father and Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra's uncle were cremated in Mumbai on Wednesday. His last rites took place at the Oshiwara crematorium on June 18.

New Delhi:

'Bigg Boss 17' fame Mannara Chopra's father, Raman Rai Handa, passed away on June 16, after which her family suffered a deep shock. The actor and her younger sister Mithali have lost their father due to his prolonged illness. Mannara Chopra's father was cremated in Mumbai this afternoon. During this, Mannara's mother, Kamini Handa, Parineeti Chopra's father, Pawan Chopra and Priyanka Chopra Jonas' brother, Siddharth, were spotted.

Mannara's father's last journey

Mannara Chopra's father's funeral was held at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. It is being said that Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra could not attend their uncle's funeral due to their work. It was raining during Manara Chopra's father's funeral. Amidst heavy rain, Mannara Chopra and Mithali Chopra carried their father's bier to the crematorium. Both sisters participated in their father's last journey with full courage and emotion.

Mannara Chopra started fainting while crying

Mannara was seen trying her best to control herself, while Mithali was seen in deep shock due to her father's death. Grief and pain were clearly visible on her face. A video is going viral on social media, where Mannara was seen in an uncontrollable state after seeing her father for the last time. During the funeral, Mannara was seen fainting while crying. Her video is becoming increasingly viral on social media.

Mannara was out of town at the time of her father's death

When Mannara got the news of her father's death, she was out of Mumbai. As soon as she got the news, she immediately returned to Mumbai and was spotted at the airport with her sister Mithali. In the viral video from the airport, Mannara was seen in a green shirt and blue denim and looked very upset and emotional. In the video, she was seen crying and talking on the phone.

