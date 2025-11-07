The Girlfriend X Review: Rashmika Mandanna shines, fans calls it her 'career's best' performance Rashmika Mandanna’s third release of 2025, The Girlfriend, is creating waves. Fans call it her finest film yet, a raw, emotional love story with depth, heart, and honesty.

New Delhi:

Rashmika Mandanna's third film of the year, The Girlfriend, is the talk of the town. The film, which highlights her solo performance as an actor, has left fans and critics talking. They are of the opinion that The Girlfriend is her career's best film.

The Girlfriend is a stirring love story - with a perfect blend of emotion and intimacy. The film also stars Dheekshith Shetty.

The Girlfriend X review

X users are leaving no stones unturned to share their opinion of The Girlfriend. Taking to the social media platform, they are hailing Rashmika Mandanna's performance in the film. A user wrote, "Reviews have often highlighted Rashmika Mandanna's performance on #TheGirlFriend as one of her career - best shows @iamRashmika all the very best and good luck for the success of #TheGirlFriend movie."

Yet another penned, "@Dheekshiths and @iamRashmika - great performances Deekshit Shetty did an amazing job in The Girlfriend! Loved his acting and the emotions he showed. Can’t wait to see him in more movies! #RashmikaMandanna."

Here are some other posts:

Vijay Deverakonda lauds Rashmika Mandanna for The Girlfriend

A day ahead of The Girlfriend release, Vijay Deverakonda, who is rumoured to date Rashmika Mandanna, urged fans to watch the film. He wrote, "I know they have made something powerful. Something important. Something that will be hard to digest. I know the performances by all actors are top class and what @23_rahulr has created with @iamRashmika and @Dheekshiths and @ItsAnuEmmanuel is going to create an impact. Tomorrow we will all see this happen with #TheGirlfriend, go experience it in the theaters and think. Lots of love and big hugs to the entire cast and crew."

About The Girlfriend

Directed by Rahul Ravindran, The Girlfriend recently received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles, the film is presented by Geetha Arts, promising an emotionally layered love story. The film's music has been composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab and cinematography by Krishnan Vasant.

The Girlfriend released in theatres on November 7.

