The Girlfriend release date: Rashmika Mandanna's romantic drama to hit theatres worldwide | Deets inside The makers of Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming romantic drama film 'The Girlfriend' announced the release date on Saturday. The film is directed by Rahul Ravindran and also stars Dheekshith Shetty in a lead role.

The wait for Rashmika Mandanna's film 'The Girlfriend' is finally over, as the makers announced its release date on Saturday across social media platforms. Written and directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film stars Rashmika Mandanna and Dheekshith Shetty in lead roles.

One of the most anticipated films featuring Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna, 'The Girlfriend', is set to hit screens worldwide on November 7, 2025. It must be noted that the film 'The Girlfriend' will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The Girlfriend release date announced

The official X handle of the production house Geetha Arts revealed the release date along with a special announcement poster. The caption of the post reads, "It’s Personal #TheGirlfriend in theaters worldwide from NOVEMBER 7th, 2025."

Makers drops 'The Girlfriend' release date promo

The makers of the film also dropped the 'The Girlfriend' release date promo video on YouTube. The video features Rashmika having a conversation with co-actor Dheekshith Shetty in a restaurant. It has garnered over thousands of views and likes ever since it was uploaded. One comment read, "Pure goosebumps!! Didnt understand the language but their eyes did all the talking. This is a great way to announce the film date Nov 7th it is!! CANT WAITT." Another added, "very interesting plot."

Watch the promo video below:

The Girlfriend: Production details

The film is produced by Dheeraj Mogilineni and Vidya Koppineedi under the banner of Dheeraj Mogilineni Entertainment, while Allu Aravind of Geetha Arts is the presenter. The cinematography of the film is done by Krishnan Vasant. The music is composed by Hesham Abdul Wahab.

Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming projects

Talking about Rashmika Mandanna's work front, she will be next seen in Aditya Sarpotdar's horror comedy film 'Thamma' alongside Ayushmann Khuranna, Paresh Rawal, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and others in the lead roles. She is also part of Rawindra Pulle's action drama film 'Mysaa'.

