Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna engaged? All the moments that sparked dating rumours

Actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, who primarily worked in Telugu cinema, have often sparked curiosity with their off-screen bond, making fans wonder if they're more than just co-stars. However, according to reports, the duo got engaged on Friday and are set to tie the knot in February 2026. It is worth noting that neither Rashmika nor Vijay has made any announcement regarding this yet.

Fans believed that Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna were more than just co-stars because they were frequently spotted together over the years. Here are a few noteworthy instances:

Times when Vijay and Rashmika ignited dating rumours

If reports are to be believed, Vijay and Rashmika have been rumoured to be dating since their work together in films like 'Geetha Govindam' and 'Dear Comrade'. Social media posts of vacations and common destinations, like the Maldives and Oman (Salalah), where both shared images with similar backgrounds, gave fans hints of a relationship.

Vijay shared similar beach photos from the same location as Rashmika's birthday celebration in Oman in April 2025, implying that they spent time together.

The couple was once spotted on a lunch date together. Several pictures of them enjoying a lunch date surfaced online. In the pictures, the duo were seen wearing colour coordinated outfits.

Vijay and Rashmika once spotted on a lunch date together.

In June 2025, they made a rare public appearance together, driving the same car and wearing masks as they left Mumbai airport.

In August 2025, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York as grand marshals, walking hand in hand. Their appearance ignites more rumours about their relationship.

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's work front

Talking about the work fronts, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in the prison thriller film 'Kingdom' alongside Bhagyashri Borse. On the other hand, Rashmika was last seen in Kuberaa opposite Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni. She has several projects in the pipeline. Mandanna will be next seen in the horror comedy film 'Thaama' alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, which is slated to hit the screens on October 21, 2025, coinciding with Diwali. She is also part of Rawindra Pulle's 'Mysaa'.

