The Devil X review: What viewers are saying about Darshan’s latest film Darshan’s The Devil opened to mixed reviews on X, with viewers praising his screen presence and action scenes while calling the first half slow and the plot stretched.

Darshan Thoogudeep's film The Devil was released in theatres on Thursday, December 11, 2025. The Kannada action thriller is written and directed by Prakash Veer. For the unversed, actor Darshan is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case.

Viewers who watched the film on its first day have shared their reactions on the social media platform X. Read on to know how people are responding to the film.

The Devil X Review

So far, the film has received mixed responses from viewers. While some praised Darshan's performance, others felt the plot was a bit stretched.

One X user wrote, "#TheDevil No proper story,Routine presentation, No high moments, Streched Only positive #Darshan Presence,Dual roles,Face-off scenes, interval, pre climax Apart from that,feels like regular commercial movie without anything new to offer Disappointed #TheDevilReview #DBoss (sic)."

One user wrote on X, "Another banger by @dasadarshan for lovers of commercial films. His acting and the climax were a #PrakashVeer trademark. Go watch it in your nearest theatres. #TheDevilReview #DBoss. ‘Come what may, this fandom will stay united. No amount of propaganda can break it’ (sic)."

Another user found the first half slow but enjoyed the second half. Their post reads, "The one question that's been haunting me: Who is alive and who is dead? What was the pill that Devil took? 1st half too slow, 2nd nice. BGM was an utter flop. Stylish action blocks. Heroine’s performance low. Devil acted well. Movie rating – 3/5 (sic)."

Have a look at some other posts below:

Besides Darshan, the film stars actors like Achyuth Kumar, Tulasi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rachana Rai, Gilli Nata, Shobhraj and others in pivotal roles.

