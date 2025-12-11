'You are my strength': Darshan shares letter from jail, thanks people for supporting 'The Devil' Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep thanked his fans in an open letter from jail for supporting his film The Devil. The action thriller hit the screens on December 11, 2025.

New Delhi:

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep, who is currently in jail in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, has shared an open letter to his fans and followers from prison through his wife, Vijayalakshmi, on social media.

The statement was shared via a joint Instagram post about his film The Devil, which hit the screens on December 11, 2025. Read on to find out what he said.

Darshan thanks fans from prison for supporting his film

In the post, the actor Darshan thanked his fans for their 'tireless support' and for helping promote his film. He wrote, "This message comes straight from my heart, carried to you all by Viji. She has been updating me every single time about each one of you - your love, your concern, your tireless support, your unstoppable promotions across the state. Even from a distance, I feel your presence with me every moment (sic)."

Darshan also urged his followers not to be influenced by rumours or negativity, writing, "Please don't worry about anything people say. Don't let any noise, any rumour, or any negativity shake your heart. You are my strength, you are my family, and today more than ever, I am standing only because of the trust you've placed in me. My biggest power is you. All I want is for you to worry less and channel that love and energy towards what truly matters - our movie, Devil (sic)."

The Devil: Cast and production details

The Kannada action thriller, The Devil, is written and directed by Prakash Veer. It features an ensemble star cast including Achyuth Kumar, Tulasi, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rachana Rai, Gilli Nata, Shobhraj and others in key roles.

