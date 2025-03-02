Thandel: Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer to hit OTT on this day Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's hit film 'Thandel' is now set for its digital premiere after making a splash in theaters. The makers have revealed its digital premiere date.

South actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi's 'Thandel' made a splash in theaters after its release on February 7, 2025. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film performed well and received appreciation from the audience. Now, it is set for its digital debut in a few days. The makers of the film took to their Instagram profile on Sunday to reveal the OTT release date of 'Thandel'.

When will the film release on OTT?

'Thandel' will be released on Netflix on March 7 in multiple languages. Announcing this, the OTT partner wrote, 'A journey across borders, a story beyond limits. Watch Thandel on Netflix on March 7 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.'

Story of Thandel

Raju (Naga Chaitanya) falls in love with a girl named Bujji (Sai ​​Pallavi) in Thandel. Before their marriage, she fears for his safety and asks him to stop fishing. However, Raju ignores her concerns and sets out to sea. A powerful storm throws his boat off course, leading to his capture by Pakistani authorities. The story is based on his struggle to survive and get back home.

Film based on a true incident

The film is inspired by real events involving fishermen from Srikakulam who inadvertently ventured into Pakistani waters. In 2000, a young fisherman named Chodipilli Musalaya moved to Gujarat for work. GPS was not widely used at that time and many fishermen would accidentally cross the border. One night, the Pakistani coast guards seized their boats and took them into custody.

Film Cast

'Thandel' is directed by Chandoo Mondeti. He has written the screenplay and story by Karthik Theda. The film stars Naga Chaitanya as Raju and Sai Pallavi as Satya in the lead roles. Prakash Belavadi plays a Pakistani jailor, while Aadukalam Naren plays Chitta. Divya Pillai appears as Chandra and Karunakaran plays Murali. Bablu Prithviraj plays Satya's father, while Kalpa Latha is seen as Raju's mother.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan to collaborate with his father David Dhawan for the fourth time? Here's what we know