Varun Dhawan to collaborate with his father David Dhawan for the fourth time? Here's what we know Varun Dhawan is going to be seen in many projects in the coming time. Currently, he is working on JP Dutta's 'Border 2' and Karan Johar's 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari.'

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has made a successful career in Bollywood, he also has a huge fan following. The actor is busy shooting for his most awaited film 'Border 2'. Currently, Varun is working on the extended schedule of the film. After this film, the actor is going to join hands with his father, David Dhawan, once again for a romantic project. However, the title of the film has not been decided yet.

Border 2 is in the works

The film 'Border' was released in the year 1997, it was liked by the people. Now, JP Dutta is working on its sequel. This film includes actors like Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh. Talking about actor Varun Dhawan, who is included in the film, is now preparing to film the next schedule of this film, which will be shot in Uttarakhand. After completing the shooting of this film, Varun is going to be seen in a romantic film with South actress Sreeleela.

The duo will work together for the fourth time

This film, directed by David Dhawan, will be his fourth film with Varun Dhawan. Earlier, both of them have worked together in 'Main Tera Hero' (2014), 'Judwaa 2' (2017) and 'Coolie No. 1' (2020). Sreeleela is going to make her Bollywood debut through her fourth upcoming film. The film also stars Mrinal Thakur and Manish Paul. The film will be shot in Mumbai, Goa, as well as abroad, which includes places like London and the UK.

Shooting at international locations

A source associated with the film said that the team is going to shoot on a large scale in London, which will include many famous places. Not only this, a dance number in the film will also be shot at these places. However, if we talk about David Dhawan's films, then along with romance and comedy, the beauty of international places is also seen in them. The shooting of this film can be started from May this year.

Also Read: Forbes 2024: Dwayne Johnson announced highest-paid actor for the fifth time | Deets Inside