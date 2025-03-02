Forbes 2024: Dwayne Johnson announced highest-paid actor for the fifth time | Deets Inside Forbes has released the list of the highest-earning celebrity in 2024. Actor Dwayne Johnson ranks first among the highest-earning actors on this list. Forbes has released the list of the highest-earning celebrity in 2024. Actor Dwayne Johnson ranks first among the highest-earning actors on this list

Forbes recently released the list of the highest-earning celebrities in the world. 'The Rock' has topped this list. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson is often in the headlines for different reasons. Now, by achieving this feat, he has once again come into the limelight. Dwayne has been announced as the highest-paid actor of 2024 with $88 million ($103 million gross).

Included in this list for the fifth time

This is not the first time that Dwayne Johnson is being included in this list. The actor is being included in this list for the fifth time. The actor first topped the list in 2016 with earnings of $64.5 million and then remained at the top for three consecutive years, 2019, 2020 and 2021.

Most earnings from films

The actor earned a lot from his films last year. In this case, he has also overtaken famous stars like Ryan Reynolds and Jerry Seinfeld. The actor reportedly earned around $ 88 million last year through 'Red One', 'Moana 2' and other films.

These actors were in the top 5

Ryan Reynolds was at number two on this list with earnings of $ 85 million. Kevin Hart, with $ 81 million and Jerry Seinfeld, with $ 60 million, secured the top 4 positions. Deadpool & Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman is on the fifth spot with an earning of $50 million.

Dwayne Johnson's work front

Dwayne Johnson was last seen in 'Red One' and 'Moana 2'. Talking about the actor's upcoming films, he will be seen in 'A24'. Apart from this, he will also star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Emily Blunt in Martin Scorsese's film, 'The Smashing Machine'.

