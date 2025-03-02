Will Smith's slap to La La Land envelopegate, 5 biggest controversies from the Oscar stage The Oscars are moving forward with a history of 97 years. In recent years, the ceremony has been in the headlines many times for its controversies. Let's know about the controversies related to the Academy Awards.

The audience of the cinema world is eagerly waiting for the 97th Academy. Now the moment is not far when this star-studded ceremony will be held. The Oscar Awards 2025 will be organised on March 2 from 7 pm at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. As per Indian time, it can be seen on March 3 i.e. Monday, from 5:30 am to 8:30 am on Jio Hotstar. This year, comedian and podcaster Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars. This year, only one film has reached the Oscars from India. Guneet Monga's short film 'Anuja' has received a nomination in the Best Short Film (Live Action) category of the Academy Awards.

The Oscar Awards are moving forward with a history of 97 years. This history has many interesting stories in itself. Whether the jury decided to give the Best Actor award to a dog in the first Academy Awards in the year 1929 or the controversy related to it. Let us know about some big controversies related to the Oscars today.

2022

In the year 2022, Hollywood actor Will Smith slapped host Chris Rock at the Oscar ceremony. Will Smith was angered by the joke made by Chris on his wife. However, he later apologised to Chris.

2021

During the ceremony this year, French actress Corinne Masiero took off her clothes on stage. She did this to protest against the French government. As soon as she reached the stage to receive the award, she took off her clothes. Slogans were written on her body.

2017

That year, 'Moonlight' was supposed to win the Best Movie award, but during the ceremony, 'La La Land' was mistakenly announced. This happened because the presenters were handed the wrong envelope. Later, this mistake was corrected and 'Moonlight' was given the Best Picture award.

2003

This year, American actor Adrian Brody kissed actress Halle Berry on stage, which led to a controversy. Brody won an Oscar for the film 'The Pianist'. When actress Halle Berry came on stage to give the award, the actor kissed her.

1972

In 1972, actor Marlon Brando received the Oscar for Best Actor, but he refused to accept the award because he believed that Hollywood films were maligning the image of Americans.

