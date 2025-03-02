Oscar 2025: When and where to watch 97th Academy Awards in India, Anuja is competing in this category Like every year, this time too, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences will present Oscar awards in different categories. Indian origin film 'Anuja' is also in the final race. Let us know where you can watch it live in India.

The stage is all set for the most prestigious award of the film world. Yes! The Oscar Awards are going to be announced in less than 24 hours. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is once again going to give awards in different categories. Several award-winning films like Emilia Perez, Wicked, A Complete Unknown, The Brutalist and Anora are in the final race along with an Indian short film.

When and where to watch the Oscars 2025?

The Oscars 2025 are being hosted at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles. According to Indian time, the program is going to start at 5:30 am on March 3. This program will run for one to two hours, and the selected films from the films that were shortlisted will be given awards. If you are planning to watch the award function from home, then you can watch it for free on Oscar's YouTube channel. Apart from this, the streaming of this event is also going to be on the OTT platform Jio Hotstar.

Who's hosting the Oscars 2025?

Conan O'Brien, who makes people laugh with his humor, is going to host this event. For the unversed, he is an Emmy-winning writer. Apart from this, he is also a filmmaker. He hosted the Emmy Awards in 2002 and then in 2006. Now, it has to be seen how he sets the stage for the Academy Awards.

This Indian film is also in the race

Producer Guneet Monga's Indian origin film 'Anuja' is in the race to win the Oscar Award. In the year 2023, Guneet Monga's film 'The Elephant Whisperers' won the Oscars. In such a situation, now it has to be seen whether his film will be a hit once again or not. Priyanka Chopra is also associated with this film. She is an executive producer. Sajda Pathan and Ananya Shanbhag feature in the short film and it is now available on Netflix.

