Box office report: How much did Superboys of Malegaon, Crazxy and Chhaava earned on Saturday? These days only 'Chhaava' is ruling the box office. Once again, the film has taken a big leap in collection over the weekend. At the same time, Soham Shah's 'Crazy' and Zoya Akhtar's 'Super Boys of Malegaon' are yearning for viewers.

Once again, Chhaava gained a lead over the box office this weekend. On Saturday, the film earned eight crores more than Friday. The film, which has crossed the 400 crore mark in India, is now eyeing a collection of 500 crores in gross earnings. There is no improvement in Soham Shah's 'Crazxy' earning. The critically acclaimed film has collected the same amount as it did on the first day. 'Superboys of Malegaon' is also yearning for viewers at the box office. The collection of this film is also in lakhs. Let us know how much these films collected at the box office on Saturday.

Chhaava

Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava' continues to create magic in theaters. The film based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj is getting a lot of love from the audience. 'Chava', which has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark at the box office, is now eyeing a collection of Rs 500 crore. The film's collection jumped significantly on Saturday. The film has collected Rs 21 crore on the 16th day of its release. With its brilliant performance, the film has so far collected a total of Rs 433.50 crore.

Crazxy

Soham Shah's film 'Crazxy' was released in theaters on February 28. After 'Tumbbad', Soham's fans and audience had high expectations from this film, but despite this, people did not reach the theaters to watch the film. The film collected Rs 1 crore on the first day and on the second day, the film collected Rs 1.15 crore from the box office.

According to media reports, Soham Shah's film 'Crazxy ' has been made in Rs 20 crore. The film received a positive response from critics, despite this, the film could not get a good start. Even on the weekend, the audience did not pay much attention to it.

Superboys of Malegaon

'Superboys of Malegaon' hit the theatres on February 28 as well. This film is directed by Reema Katgi. This film also received praise from critics, but the audience is not coming to the theatres to watch it. The film collected Rs 50 lakh on the first day and on Saturday, its earnings increased to Rs 65 lakh.

