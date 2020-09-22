Image Source : TWITTER/TAMILCINEXPRESS Thalapathy Vijay's 'Ghilli' co-star Ruben Jay dies at 54 after testing COVID-19 positive

Just days after actor Florent Pereira's demise, another popular actor Ruben Jay has died due to the novel coronavirus infection. His sudden death has left the Tamil film industry in shock. As per reports in Pinkvilla, the actor was getting treatment for lung cancer and amid this, he was diagnosed with COVID-19. He took his last breath at a private hospital in Trichy. Aged 54, Ruben Jay was known for playing a supporting role in Vijay Thalapathy starrer Ghilli and Dhool featuring Vikram. In the former, he was seen as a kabaddi match referee while in the latter he played the role of TTR.

The year 2020 has been very sad as a lot of celebrities from Bollywood, Television and other film industry passed away. Several actors from the south film industry including Chiranjeevi Sarja, Vadivel Balaji, and others passed away due to various medical reasons.

Just today, Renowned Marathi, Hindi films and stage actress Ashalata Wabgaonkar died after a four-day battle with Covid-19 at a private hospital in Satara. She was 79. She was in a critical condition when admitted to a private hospital last weekend.

