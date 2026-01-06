Thalapathy Vijay’s last film Jana Nayagan awaits censor board certificate days before release: Report Thalapathy Vijay’s final film, Jana Nayagan, is awaiting its censor board certificate just days before its scheduled release on January 9. The makers have reportedly moved the Madras High Court for the same.

Certification has turned into a last-minute hurdle for Jana Nayagan, starring Thalapathy Vijay, just days before its scheduled January 9, 2026 release. With time running out, the makers have reportedly moved the Madras High Court after the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) did not issue the censor certificate.

Jana Nayagan was allegedly submitted for review on December 18, 2025, and the team claims it has already implemented the minor changes suggested by the board. Despite this, the certificate is still pending. An urgent hearing was listed on January 6.

Jana Nayagan yet to receive CBFC certificate, makers move Madras HC

The delay has drawn wider attention because Jana Nayagan is Vijay’s final film before his full-time entry into politics. As of Tuesday, the film remained uncertified even though its release date is only two days away. The makers have moved the Madras High Court on Tuesday to close the matter urgently, as per an NDTV report.

Members of Vijay’s political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, have alleged that the delay is deliberate. Party Deputy General Secretary CTR Nirmal Kumar told the press that the censor committee had already viewed the film on December 19, yet no certificate has been issued so far. He said follow-ups are ongoing with the CBFC and that discussions are also being held with Vijay on how to proceed.

Nirmal added that they do not want the issue to be seen through a political lens, but made it clear that waiting indefinitely is not an option and that legal steps may be unavoidable.

Jana Nayagan ticket bookings hit ahead of Pongal

The delay in CBFC certification has also affected bookings in Tamil Nadu, where full-fledged ticket sales cannot begin without clearance. While bookings have opened in overseas markets and in a few Indian states, exhibitors across Tamil Nadu remain on hold. This has caused concern among distributors and theatre owners, especially with the Pongal festive period around the corner.

Directed by H Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is now being closely watched, not just for its box office prospects, but for how quickly the certification issue is resolved.

