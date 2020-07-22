Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@IAMNITHIIN Telugu actor Nithiin gets engaged to girlfriend Shalini in Hyderabad, see pics

Telugu actor Nithiin took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a photo of his engagement with girlfriend Shalini. "Aaaand ENGAGED!!" he captioned along with red heart emojis. Reacting to his tweet, actors Varun Tej Konidela, Raashi Khanna, Lakshmi Manchu, Sushanth, Payal Ghosh, Brahmaji and others posted congratulatory messages.

While Shalini chose a bright red saree for their engagement ceremony, Nithiin wore an off-white sherwani with simple embellishments.

Nithiin and Shalini are all set to tie the knot on July 26 in Hyderabad. The wedding will reportedly be a close-knit affair with only close friends and relatives of the couple in attendance owing to social distancing norms

Earlier, Nithiin and Shalini were to have a destination wedding in Dubai. Due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, their wedding, which was scheduled to happen on April 15 and 16, had to be postponed to a later date. The destination wedding was elaborately planned with 60 guests.

Recently, the actor, who is the son of noted Tollywood producer Sudhakar Reddy, celebrated three million followers on Twitter.

He tweeted a note of gratitude for his fans: "3 million strong! Feeling so blessed! A Biggg thank you to all my amazing followers for being a part of my journey and showing me soooo much love!!"

3 million strong! ♥️😎 Feeling so blessed! A Biggg thank you to all my amazing followers for being a part of my journey and showing me soooo much love!! 🤗🤗 pic.twitter.com/oV93uYpvED — nithiin (@actor_nithiin) July 16, 2020

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage