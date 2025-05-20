This Tamil actor is going to marry Rajinikanth's onscreen daughter, Sai Dhansika | Deets Inside Famous Tamil actor, Vishal Krishna Reddy, is all set to get married this year. Read further to know about her bride and wedding date.

New Delhi:

Tamil actor Vishal Krishna Reddy has announced his marriage. The 47-year-old actor is all set to tie the knot with a 12-year-younger actress than him. Yes! Vishal is going to tie the knot with 35-year-old actress Sai Dhanshika. Both of them officially announced their relationship during the press conference of the film 'Yogi Da' held recently in Chennai.

They had known each other for 15 years

Dhanshika said that they have known each other for the last 15 years. 'Initially, we wanted to bring our friendship to the fore, but when that report went viral in the morning, it felt that now there was nothing left to hide. We are going to get married on 29 August. I have known Vishal for a long time. He has always treated me with respect. When I was going through a difficult time, he came to my house and helped me. No other actor does this. This behaviour of his means a lot to me,' said the actress.

Regarding the relationship, she further added 'Recently our conversation and interaction increased and we realised that we are made for each other. With mutual consent from both of us, it was decided that we should get married. I just want him to be happy. Vishal, I love you.'

Talking in this regard, Vishal further added, 'My marriage is fixed. I have found my life partner. Dhanshika's father is also present here, with his blessings, I am making Dhanshika my life partner. She is a wonderful person and I am very happy.' He jokingly said that he will not become like the famous comic duo Vadivelu and Kovai Sarala of 'Kalam Mari Pochu'. He further laughed and said, 'Seeing Dhanshika doing action in 'Yogi Da', I felt that I have to be cautious. Her kick goes straight to the head. Maybe I will also have to learn stunts.'

The wedding day is special

Vishal called himself fortunate and said, 'God always gives the best in the last - and for me that is Dhanshika. Now we have a good understanding, and I hope it will always remain. I have full faith in her.' He also clarified that Dhanshika will continue her acting career even after marriage. He said, 'I promise that she will continue acting. She is extremely talented and I don't want her art to be limited.' At the end of the press conference, the couple thanked the media and fans for the positive and loving response they received to their announcement. Dhanshika and Vishal then said that they will get married on August 29, which is also Dhanshika's birthday.

