War 2 Teaser Out: Jr NTR locks horns with Kabir, India's best soldier; Hrithik Roshan looks sinewy The makers of War 2 have finally shared the teaser of their upcoming film, which is led by Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR and Kaira Advani.

The teaser of Yash Raj's spy universe's most awaited film 'War 2' has been released. Fans had been excited to see the explosive clash of Hrithik Roshan and South superstar Junior NTR. And finally, they took to Jr NTR's 42nd birthday to share the War 2 teaser. While both the stars can be seen locking horns in the teaser, the female lead, Kiara Advani, in true YRF fashion, had just two glimpses in the teaser and the first was as expected in a bikini.

Jr NTR vs Hrithik Roshan

The War 2 teaser begins with Jr NTR's action shots and voice over, where he says that he will now take on 'India's best soldier' Kabir. Later, we get to see Hrithik Roshan making an explosive entrance with a zoom shot of his sinewy physique. Kiara Advani, who is playing the love interest of Roshan, was seen donning a metallic colored bikini. The teaser that starts with the Devara actor fighting Kabir in a fire setup ends with them still locking horns in an icy location. Overall, the War 2 teaser seems just fine. However, it would be tough for them to live up to the expectations of the first film, which was released in 2019.

Watch the teaser here:

More deets about the film

Let us tell you that 'War' (2019) was directed by Pathaan and Fighter director Siddharth Anand. The film did well at the box office. At the same time, Brahmastra and Wake Up Sid fame Ayan Mukherjee has directed the sequel. The film will release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

For the unversed, War 2 is part of Yash Raj Films' spy universe, which also includes Salman Khan's Tiger series and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan movie. The YRF spy universe will soon welcome its first female-oriented spy film, Alpha, which features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in lead roles.

