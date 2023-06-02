Swayambhu first look out: Nikhil Siddhartha shines as ferocious warrior in a high-budget film

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Nikhil Siddhartha

Nikhil Siddhartha enjoys a massive fandom and is having a dream run in the entertainment industry. The actor has announced two new films. After teasing with a pre-look poster, the makers of Nikhil Siddhartha’s 20th movie unleashed the first look on the actor’s birthday. Directed by Bharat Krishnamachari and produced by Bhuvan and Sreekar under Pixel Studios with Tagore Madhu presenting it, #Nikhil20 is titled majestically as Swayambhu. The leading ladies of the film have not yet been finalised, according to sources. There are two leading ladies in this film and the movie will go on floors in August, this year.

Swayambhu means "that is created by its own accord" or "that is self-born." Nikhil is portrayed as a fierce warrior in the first-look poster. Nikhil is pictured riding a horse while holding a weapon (a spear) in one hand and a shield in the other. He has long hair like a typical combatant. His attire and transformation are simply amazing. Nikhil Siddhartha starrer will be made on a high budget with Bhuvan and Sreekar of Pixel Studios producing it and Tagore Madhu presenting it.

The film is going to be the most expensive movie in Nikhil’s career. It will be mounted with top technical standards. Manoj Paramahamsa helms the cinematography, while Ravi Basrur scores the music. M Prabhaharan is the production designer and the dialogues for the movie are provided by Vasudev Muneppagari.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nikhil is a well-known face of the Telugu film industry. He started out as an assistant director for the film 'Hyderabad Nawabs' in 2006. He played minor roles in various films before being cast in 'Happy Days'. Directed by Sekhar Kammula, Nikhil 'Swayambhu' played one of the four leads in the film. His first film as a solo lead was 'Ankit, Pallavi & Friends' in 2008 and later he appeared in films like 'Yuvatha', 'Kalavar King', 'Aalasyam Amrutham', and 'Veedu Theda'. Also, Nikhil has now become a pan-Indian actor after the success of Karthikeya.

ALSO READ: 1920 Horrors of the Heart trailer out: Avika Gor’s Bollywood debut

Latest Entertainment News