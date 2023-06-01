1920 Horrors of the Heart trailer out: Avika Gor’s Bollywood debut

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The 1920 Horrors Of The Heart trailer is out now.

Bollywood and horror films always go hand in hand. And mastering the genre is Vikram Bhatt. His daughter Krishna Bhatt too dipped her toes in horror filmmaking and will now be back with 1920 Horrors Of The Heart. The film marks Avika Gor’s Bollywood debut. With perfect sound balance, creepy surroundings, jump scares, and of course, ghosts, 1920 Horrors Of The Heart will certainly leave you all scared. The trailer is the second in the 1920 franchise, that starred Adah Sharma of The Kerala Story fame and Rajniesh Duggall.

“1920 started a new chapter in my life and now another story set in 1920 will kick start in Hindi films the career of the immensely talented @avikagor and the gritty girl director @krishnavbhatt 1920 – horrors of the Heart is written by my mentor and guru @maheshfilm – this time I play the producer – cheering from the wings for the emerging talent,” he had captioned the post.

Sharing the same photo, debutant Krishna wrote, “The film that changed my life and made me want to become a director – 1920! Now more than a decade later I will direct 1920 – Horrors of the Heart with my leading lady, @avikagor! Super excited to be making this one with my heart, my love, and my mentors @vikrampbhatt and #MaheshBhatt who are writing and producing it. #1920 #avikagor #vikrambhatt #maheshbhatt #krishnabhatt #horrorfilm

Avika Gor has worked in some Telugu movies before. This is her debut in Bollywood. Her colleagues from the TV industry are over the cloud. Meera Deosthale commented, "Congratulations girl... wishing u loads of success," and Ulka Gupta also sent in her congratulations. The Banni Chow actress said that she is shouting out of happiness for Avika Gor. The Balika Vadhu actress has grown up in the industry. After a short break from studies, she resumed her work in the film and TV industry.

Latest Entertainment News