Suriya, Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu 9am shows cancelled hours before release despite CM Vijay's approval

New Delhi:

Suriya and Trisha Krishnan's much-awaited film Karuppu hit a sudden roadblock just hours before release, after the film’s planned 9 am shows on May 14 were cancelled at the last minute. The development came amid reports of a financial issue that theatre owners had reportedly raised a day before the release.

Early morning shows of Karappu postponed

Producer SR Prabu shared the update on X (formerly Twitter) around 1 am on May 14 and apologised to audiences for the inconvenience. He wrote, "Due to unavoidable reasons 9am shows will be cancelled for Karuppu. Our sincere apologies to everyone! (sic)."

Before this, director-actor RJ Balaji had also addressed the uncertainty around the film’s release and admitted that there were hurdles being worked out behind the scenes. In a post on X, he said, "Dearest fans, I dont have a concrete answer to the current situation. Producers are doing their best to solve the hurdles. This film has always had hurdles, and somehow God has made us sail through all that and here we are after 32 months. This time as well, I have faith, complete faith in him."

Karappu makers thanked Vijay for approving 9 am shows

Interestingly, on May 13, Karappu makers had thanked Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay for granting permission for special 9 am shows ahead of the release. Sharing a note on X, the team had written, "Special thanks to our honorable Chief Minister Thiru. Joseph Vijay for granting the special permission for the 9AM shows of #Karuppu. #Karuppu - FDFS begins at 9AM, from May 14th A @SaiAbhyankkar Musical."

Directed by RJ Balaji, Karuppu features Suriya in the lead role alongside Trisha Krishnan. The film also stars Indrans, Natty Subramaniam, Swasika, Sshivada, Anagha Maaya Ravi, Supreeth Reddy, Yogi Babu, Mansoor Ali Khan, George Maryan, Aadukalam Naren, Namo Narayana, Deepa Shankar, Lollu Sabha Maaran and Jaffer Sadiq in supporting roles.

Also read: Trisha Krishnan's Karuppu release gets a boost as CM Vijay approves special morning screenings