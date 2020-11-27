Image Source : TWITTER/@BSAISREENIVAS South star Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas to debut in Bollywood with Prabhas' Chatrapathi remake

Telugu actor Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas is set to make his Hindi film debut with the remake of S S Rajamouli's 2005 movie "Chatrapathi". The new movie will be helmed by filmmaker V V Vinayak and produced by Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios. "Chatrapathi’ is a great script and we needed a southern star to carry it to Bollywood, and we saw Bellamkonda as a perfect fit. "We are very excited about this project, and everything is falling in place at a great speed. We have updated the script to match Bollywood sensibilities," Gada said in a statement.

Starring south star Prabhas in the lead, "Chatrapathi" revolved around the story of a young man who is in search of his family he lost. The film also featured Shriya Saran, Venu Madhav, Pradeep Rawat and Bhanu Priya in pivotal roles. The remake marks a reunion for Sreenivas and Vinayak after they worked together in 2014's "Alludu Seenu", which launched Sreenivas as an actor in the Telugu film industry.

The 27-year-old actor has over the years featured in hits like "Jaya Janaki Nayaka", "Saakshyam", "Kavacham" and "Sita".

"This is a perfect project for my big debut in Bollywood. It’s a great opportunity to collaborate with Dr Gada and Pen Studios, and to be reunited with my first ever director VV Vinayak sir.

"Although, taking on a role that Prabhas’ did is a huge responsibility, but I am glad I did, as it’s a perfect script," Sreenivas said.