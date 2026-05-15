'I give up': Singer Keneeshaa leaves Chennai, fans wonder if she has she broken up with Jayam Ravi

New Delhi:

Singer Keneeshaa Francis has created a stir on the internet with her Instagram post where she announced that she is stepping away from social media and leaving Chennai, after facing heavy online trolling and criticism. This comes amid ongoing controversy linked to her alleged relationship with actor Ravi Mohan following his separation from his wife, Aarti Ravi.

On Friday, she shared a long and emotional post on Instagram, where she mentioned she has been dealing with months of trolling, public scrutiny and intense online criticism. However, internet users and fans have been linking her post with her breakup with actor Ravi. Read on to know what did she said.

Keneeshaa Francis quits Instagram following intense online criticism

In her detailed Instagram note, Keneeshaa wrote that she "walked into this story with love" but is now stepping away "with silence". She said she had given "pieces of myself" while trying to protect someone, adding that the world had already decided its own version of the story. She also wrote, "in a world addicted to spectacle, kindness rarely stands a chance against chaos."

Since her statement, several online users have speculated that she may have broken up with Ravi Mohan. However, the actor has not made any public comment on the matter so far.

Keneeshaa said she has left Chennai and is stepping away from music, therapy, and everything else connected to her life. She wrote, "So today, I stop resisting it. I stop trying to prove goodness in rooms committed to misunderstanding it. I’ve left Chennai, I give up. I give up on my music, my therapy and all that concerned me for the life I lived this far. Man can break what God creates I guess.. Online bullying, manipulation and sorcery is what I leave because of. And with that, I am logging off Instagram and all social profiles as well until God wins I ask all my friends, family and well wishers to give me the privacy I need. As of today: Feminism, you won. Happiness, you lost. Love and Light. Keneeshaa Francis."

For the unversed, Keneeshaa came into spotlight after Tamil actor Jayam Ravi announced his separation from his wife, which later turned controversial when his wife said she wasn't informed about it. Later, Ravi was seen often with Keneeshaa and they even attended a wedding together.

Also Read: Rajinikanth recalls moment when his 'ego was crushed': 'Not even a single person looked at me'