Shah Rukh Khan reacts to Allu Arjun's Raaka poster; Jawan director Atlee says…

New Delhi:

Shah Rukh Khan, who worked with Atlee in Jawan, has reacted to Allu Arjun's intriguing first-look poster from his upcoming film, Raaka. The film was previously titled AA22xA6. The announcement came with a poster and a caption that read: “#AA22xA6 is now #Raaka… Prepare yourself for a vision beyond limits.” If you’re wondering what “Raaka” means, in Telugu it generally translates to 'arrival' or 'coming'.

What did Shah Rukh Khan say about Allu Arjun's Raaka poster?

Shah Rukh Khan reshared Allu Arjun's Raaka poster on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Happy Birthday @alluarjun … the poster is intriguing and amazing just like you are. Can’t wait to see what you guys have put together. This experience will be… in Atlee’s words - Mass masss massss!! #Raaka looks so exciting, all the best!! @Atlee_dir." To this, Atlee replied, "Love you sir Will make u more proud sir."

Did you know Atlee carried the story of Raaka for 18 years?

Taking to his X, Atlee wrote, “Raaka isn’t just a film… it’s a part of me I’ve carried for years. For 18 years, I held on to one idea, never letting it fade.” He added, “It tested me, shaped me, and stayed with me through everything. And honestly… this is just the beginning.”

Allu Arjun responded to it and said, “Atlee garuuuu… Thank you so much for this lovely gift. Definitely the best one this birthday. And lot more to come. Cheers!”

The first look of Raaka feels strikingly different, and a bit unexpected too. A wolf-like furry hand with sharp claws partly hides the actor’s face, while his kohl-lined eyes hold your gaze. The half-bald, rugged appearance only adds to the intensity. It comes across as raw and slightly unsettling, clearly meant to catch your attention right away.

Deepika Padukone stars with Allu Arjun in Atlee's Raaka, making it a one-of-a-kind collaboration. The film is expected to release in 2027.

Also read: What does 'Raaka' mean? Allu Arjun's first look from Atlee's film out