Shaakuntalam: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's film co-starring Allu Arjun's daughter to release on THIS date

One of the most awaited films, 'Shaakuntalam' starring Samantha Prabhu and Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha finally gets a release date. Directed by Gunasekhar the movie will hit the big screen on November 4, 2022. As the name suggests, it is a mythology-based movie. We will also see, Dev Mohan, playing King Dushyanta's role in the movie. Allu Arjun's six-year-old daughter will be seen as Prince Bharata and Kabir Duhan Singh will be playing the main antagonist in the film.

Check out the post here:

Earlier while wrapping up the shoot the gorgeous actress, Samantha thanked the film’s team for the opportunity.“This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales.. not much has changed. I still do…. and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality. When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world.. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other. But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.?? Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude, to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy. Thank you sir”. read the post.

Bankrolled by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju, Shaakuntalam has cinematography by Sekhar V Joseph and music by Mani Sharma. The movie will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. While in Telugu Shaakuntalam doesn’t have any major competition, but in Hindi, the film will be clashing with Katrina Kaif starrer 'Phone Bhoot' and Arjun Kapoor starrer 'Kuttey'. So, it will be interesting to see whether Samantha will be able to beat Katrina and Arjun at the box office or not.

The Oo Antava girl seems to have a long list of upcoming releases. 'Kushi' is slated to hit the big screens on Christmas 2022. She has another upcoming release Yashoda, but the release date is yet to be announced.

