Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja's baby boy's name has connection with Anil Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, who welcomed her first child with businessman-husband Anand Ahuja last month, has finally picked a name for her baby boy. On the occasion of the little one's first month anniversary, the couple named their child Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. They shared the first picture of Vayu and explained the meaning behind his name. Vayu is associated with the lord of the wind in Hindu culture.

Sonam's baby boy's name has Anil Kapoor connection

Well, when it comes to naming their kids, Bollywood celebrities leave no stone unturned to ensure it is unique, meaningful or has some connection with their family members. Interestingly, the name of Sonam's baby is related to her father and actor Anil Kapoor's name. Both Anil and Vayu mean wind. Now, it would be a special treat for fans if they get to see the pictures of Vayu with his nanu Anil Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor's post

Accouncing her baby boy's name, Sonam wrote "In the spirit of the force that has breathed new meaning into our lives...In the spirit of Hanuman and Bheem who embody immense courage and strength...In the spirit of all that is sacred, life-giving and eternally ours, we seek blessings for our son, Vayu Kapoor Ahuja."

Sharing it meaning, the actress added, "In Hindu scriptures, Vayu is one of the paanch tatvas. He is the deity of breath, the spiritual father of Hanuman, Bheem and Madhav and He is the incredibly powerful lord of wind. Praana is Vayu, a guiding force of life and intelligence in the universe. All the deities of Praana, Indra, Shiva and Kali relate to Vayu. He can breathe life into beings as easily as he can destroy evil. Vayu is said to be heroic, brave and mesmerisingly beautiful." ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor & Anand Ahuja drop FIRST PHOTO of their son as he turns one month old | PIC

Along with this, Sonam shared a glimpse of Vayu. She dropped an image in which Sonam and Anand are seen holding Vayu in their arms. Dressed in yellow ethnic outfits, the trio's picture won everyone's hearts. Sonam also shared a picture of the cake, which was brought to celebrate Vayu turning one month old. It was a Boss Baby-themed cake. It had '30 days of love' and 'happy one month' written on it. Vayu was born on August 20, 2022.

Earlier, the actress welcomed her baby home to her Mumbai residence, and the video went viral on social media. On reaching home, a grand aarti was held at the doorstep to welcome the new member of the Kapoor-Ahuja clan. In the video, Anand can be seen entering the home holding Vayu, and later the new mom, Sonam, was seen carrying the baby while they take blessings during the puja ceremony. ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay to appear in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan? Atlee's latest post intrigues fans

Announcing the birth of the little one, Sonam had shared a note that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning but we know our lives are forever changed..."

