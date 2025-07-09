Rs 5 crore legal warning sent to Nayanthara's Netflix documentary producers over Chandramukhi video The Netflix documentary of actress Nayanthara is once again in controversy. After Dhanush, the makers of the film 'Chandramukhi' have also sent a legal notice to the producers.

New Delhi:

Netflix's documentary 'Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale' is once again embroiled in controversy. For the unversed, the Netflix documentary released in 2024, showed the personal and professional life of actress Nayanthara. It also had glimpses of Nayanthara's husband, Vignesh Shivan and their twin children. However, the documentary came into controversy as soon as it was released. There was a fierce clash between actor Dhanush and Nayanthara. Not only this, Dhanush even filed a case against Nayanthara. Now, another legal notice has been sent to the makers of this documentary, which is related to the 2005 superhit film 'Chandramukhi'.

What is the root of the controversy?

AP International, the producer of the film 'Chandramukhi', has filed a petition in the Madras High Court, in which they have alleged that some footage of the film has been used in the documentary without permission. According to reports, the Madras High Court has taken immediate action on this matter and sent a legal notice to the producer of the documentary, Torque Studios and Netflix India.

AP International says that they have the audio and video rights of the film 'Chandramukhi'. Despite this, the documentary makers have used some scenes and songs from the film in the documentary without permission. Apart from this, these footage was taken from YouTube and included in the documentary, which is a violation of copyright law. The company has already sent a legal notice to the producers and also sought compensation of Rs 5 crore.

What will be the next step?

AP International is now demanding from the court that a permanent ban be imposed on the footage of 'Chandramukhi' used in the documentary. Apart from this, there has also been a demand to remove these footage from the documentary. This can prove to be a big setback for the makers of the documentary, because this matter cannot be limited to a legal dispute only, but it can also affect the release of the documentary.

Nayanthara maintained silence

Amidst this controversy, Nayanthara has not yet given any kind of reaction. She has neither said anything on social media nor otherwise in this matter. This matter has now reached the court and what will be its outcome, only time will tell. But for now, the shadow of controversy remains on Nayanthara's documentary.

