Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri give insight into Dhadak 2’s music | Deets Inside Bollywood actor Siddhant Chaturvedi shared a unique and intriguing list of elements that will be part of Dhadak 2's soundtrack, leaving fans both excited and surprised via Instagram story. Read on to know the details.

The much-anticipated romantic drama film 'Dhadak 2' starring Bollywood actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri is all set for its release this year. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, this film is the sequel to the 2018 film Dhadak, which starred Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles. With the buzz around 'Dhadak 2' continuing to grow, the lead actors Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri recently took to their social media handles and opened up about the film's music.

On Tuesday, the Gully Boy fame actor Siddhant Chaturvedi took to his Instagram handle and shared a unique and intriguing list of elements that will be part of Dhadak 2's soundtrack, leaving fans both excited and surprised.

In this Instagram story, he wrote, "A poem by Shailendra. Couplet by Bhagat Singh. Kishore Kumar's voice. Thomas Jefferson's words. Little bit of SRK. And orchestration done in Budapest.." With this diverse mix, he hints at a deeply layered musical experience, which has poetic depth, nostalgia, global words, and a Bollywood charm.

