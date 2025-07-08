Singer Yasser Desai's Bandra Worli Sea Link stunt video goes viral, police take notice Singer Yasser Desai's video, showing him shooting for a song on Mumbai's Bandra Worli Sea Link, has gone viral on the internet. Police officials have taken note of the video and are investigating the matter.

Every day, we come across videos on social media that raise concerns about public safety and security. Sometimes, people film near waterfalls or even in the middle of busy roads just for social media engagement. But when a well-known celebrity does something similar, the concerns grow even stronger. Recently, a video of singer Yasser Desai has gone viral on social media, in which he is seen standing on Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link while shooting a song.

A senior officer from the Bandra Police Station stated that appropriate action would be taken after investigating the video. Although an FIR has not been formally registered yet, the police have taken cognisance of the video and will act accordingly.

This incident has sparked mixed reactions on the internet; netizens are divided over the reason behind Yasser Desai's presence on the sea link. While several users have raised their concerns about his safety. The Bandra–Worli Sea Link is a cable-stayed bridge that spans 5.6 km and has 8 lanes. It connects Bandra in the western suburbs of Mumbai to Worli in South Mumbai.

Yasser Desai's known songs

He is best known for his hit songs like 'Makhna' from the movie 'Drive', 'Dil Ko Karaar Aaya' from 'Sukoon', 'Jogi' and 'Pallo Latke' from 'Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana', and 'Naino Ne Baandhi' from 'Gold'. For those who may not know, singer Yaseer Desai made his Bollywood singing debut with the 2016 film 'Beiimaan Love', in which he sang two songs, 'Main Adhoora' along with Aakanksha Sharma and the second song 'Mere Peeche Hindustaan Hai' with Sukriti Kakar.

