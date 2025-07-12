Rs 4 crore film, which broke records at box office; Hindi remake did wonder too and made Janhvi Kapoor a star The film Sairat, released in the year 2016, was made with just 4 crores. But the film surprised everyone by earning 110 crores.

The film Dhadak was released in the year 2018, featuring Ishaan Khatter and debutant Janhvi Kapoor. The film was a hit at the box office and Janhvi got a good start to her acting career. But very few people know that Dhadak was actually a Hindi remake of a Marathi film, Sairat. The regional film was made at a cost of just Rs 4 crores and was successful in earning 110 crores. Not only this, Karan Johar also earned a lot from this film and made crores of rupees by making Dhadak. Now the next part of Dhadak, i.e. Dhadak 2, is going to be released in theatres and its trailer has been released recently.

Sairat was released in 2016

Let us tell you that the film Sairat was released in theatres in the year 2016. This film was made in the Marathi language and was released on the screen with a strong story. The story of the film was so strong that people loved it a lot in the first week itself. The film was directed by Nagraj Manjule. Along with this, the story of the film was written by Bharat Manjule along with Nagraj Manjule. Rinku Rajguru, Akash Thosar and Arbaaz Sheikh were seen in lead roles in the film.

The story of Sairat made a place in the hearts

Let us tell you that the film Sairat proved to be a great love story. In which a rich and upper caste girl falls in love with one of her classmates, who is the hero of the film. The hero is poor and of a lower caste, while the girl's father is a famous politician and her brother also starts following in his father's path. The girl's family does not like this love story of both and the dispute starts increasing and the story becomes very interesting.

Karan Johar took a gamble again

Let us tell you that Karan Johar made Dhadak in Hindi based on the story of this film, in which Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar played important roles. This film of both was released in 2018 and was a superhit at the box office. After this, the second part of this film is also ready, in which Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri will be seen in important roles. This film has also been produced by Karan Johar. Now it has to be seen how much power this film can show at the box office.

