Ashish Chanchlani's 'finally' post with Elli AvRam confuses netizens; dating or an upcoming project? Ashish Chanchlani has posted a picture on social media in which he has picked up Elli AvRam. Elli Avram has a flower in her hand. This post has confused netizens.

New Delhi:

YouTuber, actor and social media influencer Ashish Chanchlani posted a picture on social media in which he has picked up Elli AvRam in his arms. The actress can be seen holding flowers in her hand. This image has created a stir online. While several believe that this image is about them making their relationship official, others think that a song or movie of the two is gearing up for its release. Moreover, Chanchalani's caption has also created curiosity.

Did Ashish announce the relationship?

Sharing the picture, Ashish Chanchlani has written in the caption, 'Finally'. From this post, it seems that both have finally put an end to all the speculations and made their relationship official in a heart-touching way. However, Ashish has not mentioned that he is confirming his relationship with Elli. Maybe they are going to work together on a film. However, users have started congratulating them on their pictures.

Users speculate

Many celebs have reacted to Ashish Chanchlani's post. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has commented a heart emoji on the post. Karishma Sharma has written 'Oh God, best wishes.' One user wrote, 'Brother made a comeback before the comeback.' Another user's comment read, 'Electricity bill will now be divided between two people.'

Dating rumours spread this year

Rumours spread earlier this year about Ashish Chanchlani and Elli AvRam dating. Ashish was seen together at the Elle List 2025 event held in February. Both were seen together at this event.

On the work front

Let us tell you that recently, Elli AvRam was seen in the film 'Be Happy'. Earlier, she appeared in 'Ganpath' in 2023 and 'Goodbye' in 2022. For the unversed, Ashish Chanchlani is a YouTuber, actor and social media influencer.

