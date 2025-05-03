Retro vs HIT 3 box office report: Suriya or Nani, whose film earned more on day 2? Tamil actor Suriya's Retro and Telugu actor Nani's HIT: The Third Case hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Both films saw competition at the box office. Read the day 2 box office collections of both films here.

New Delhi:

The Indian box office saw a clash between National Award-winning actor Suriya's Retro and Nani's HIT 3 on the occasion of Labour Day, May 1, 2025. Despite the clash, both films performed very well at the box office on their opening day. It is significant to note that these two South films are receiving a positive response from the audience. Read more to know which film collected more on the second day.

Retro vs Hit 3 box office collection: Day 1 and 2

Looking at the box office numbers, Nani and Srinidhi Shetty's starrer HIT: The Third Case outperformed Suriya and Pooja Hegde's starrer Retro on the first day. The Telugu-language film HIT 3 earned Rs 21 crore, whereas the Tamil-language action thriller minted Rs 19 crore on day 1, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. In terms of overall occupancy rate, Retro witnessed an overall 40.23% Tamil occupancy on Friday, May 2, 2025. Meanwhile, HIT: The Third Case had an overall 52.27% Telugu occupancy.

Retro and HIT 3: Overall collection

At present, the overall box office collection of Retro stands at Rs 27.71 crore. On the other hand, HIT: The Third Case has collected Rs 32.41 crore so far, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

About Retro and HIT: The Third Case

The action-thriller film 'Retro' is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. It features Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Jayaram, Joju George, Karunakaran, Prashanth and Sujith Shanker in the lead roles. The film is produced by Stone Bench Creations and 2D Entertainment. On the other hand, HIT 3 is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, which stars Nani, KGF fame Srinidhi Shetty and Baahubali actor Adivi Sesh in the key roles. HIT 3 is the third instalment of the popular Indian-Telugu franchise of crime thriller films.

