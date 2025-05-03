House Arrest: Ullu app takes down Ajaz Khan's reality show after backlash Ullu app has removed Ajaz Khan's reality show 'House Arrest' from its platform after backlash over its content. The controversy erupted after a short video clip from the show surfaced online showing actor Ajaz Khan pressuring female contestants to perform inappropriate scenes on camera.

New Delhi:

Ullu app has taken down Ajaz Khan's controversial reality show 'House Arrest' from its platform following backlash over its content. The show, which is hosted by actor Ajaz Khan, sparked controversy after a short video from the show went viral on social media, showing the host instructing contestants to perform inappropriate scenes on camera.

Earlier this week, controversy erupted over the show 'House Arrest' after a video clip featuring host Ajaz Khan instructing contestants to perform inappropriate scenes on camera went viral. The reality series, which streamed on the Ullu app, has been removed from the search section after the show came under fire for its provocative content.

Ullu app takes down Ajaz Khan's show House Arrest

As of now, a search for the show House Arrest on the Ullu app showed no results. The message displayed on the platform reads, 'Your search for 'House Arrest' did not find any matches.' Take a look at the screengrab taken from the Ullu app.

(Image Source : SCREENGRAB)Screengrab taken from the Ullu app

About House Arrest

For those who don't know, Ajaz Khan is the host of this reality show, where female participants were seen being provoked for impractical and sexual talk. Earlier on Friday, the National Commission for Women summoned Ajaz Khan and CEO of the Ullu app, after seeing the viral content related to the reality show. Additionally, an FIR has been registered against actor Ajaz Khan and others by the Vishva Hindu Parishad at Amboli Police Station, Mumbai. The charges include 296, 3 (5) of the BNS, sections 67, 67 (A) of the IT Act and sections 4,6 and 7 of the indecent representation of women.

It is significant to note that neither the makers of the show nor the host, or former Bigg Boss contestant, Ajaz Khan, have issued any public statement regarding this controversy.

