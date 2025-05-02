NCW summons Ajaz Khan and Ullu app CEO over vulgar and obscene content Taking sue moto, the National Commission for Women took the decision after seeing the viral content of the Ullu app's latest program, House Arrest.

New Delhi:

Ullu App CEO Vibhu Agarwal and Ajaz Khan will have to appear before the National Commission for Women on May 9. Taking sue moto, the National Commission for Women took the decision after seeing the viral content of the app's latest program, House Arrest. For the unversed, Ajaz Khan is the host of this reality show, in which the female participant was seen being provoked for impractical and sexual talk. 'Such vulgar and wrong content hurts the self-respect of women and promotes their harassment. If such content is found to be obscene, action will be taken under the BNS and the Information Technology Act,' read NCW's notice.

Several questions are being raised on and off social media after the clip of House Arrest went viral.

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi raised questions

There has been an uproar over the viral clip of the reality show hosted by former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan. Regarding this, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has demanded a ban on the streaming app. She raised the question of why the app has not been banned yet. While sharing the viral clip, Priyanka wrote on X that she has repeatedly told the government about the pornographic content on such apps, but has not received any response yet. 'I have raised the issue in the Standing Committee that apps like Ullu App and ALT Balaji have managed to avoid the ban imposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for pornographic content. I am still waiting for their reply,' read her tweet.

This will not work: Dubey

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey took cognisance of the clip. He assured that such content will not be tolerated. In a post on X, he wrote that the committee will take action on it. BJP Yuva Morcha Bihar chief Barun Raj Singh said that such shows should be stopped. He also asked Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to look into the matter.

