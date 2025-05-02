Vishnu Prasad, Malayalam actor, passes away due to prolonged illness Vishnu Prasad took his last breath on Friday. He is survived by his two daughters, Abhirami and Ananika.

New Delhi:

Malayalam actor Vishnu Prasad passed away on Friday. He was undergoing treatment for cancer for the past few days. Last month, Vishnu Prasad's illness was revealed as he sought help. Reportedly, the actor was gearing up for surgery to remove the kidney. However, he died even before the surgery could be done. The sad news was shared by the actor's friend Kishore Sathya, who took to his social media account to mourn the death of his close friend.

The note read, 'Dear friends, there is some sad news. Vishnu Prasad passed away. He was undergoing treatment for fever for some days. May his family find the strength to face his untimely demise.'

Malayalam and Tamil film actor Seema G Nair also took to her Facebook account to give condolences to Prasad. 'Vishnu Prasad bids farewell. A relationship of so many years! The relationship that started when he came to act as my brother in Asianet's first mega serial, Gokulam. Didn't think he would say goodbye so soon when he left, saying he would come back again .. He also had the desire to live, we also had the hope to live. Now, when I came to know this information, I called Kavitha (his wife) to know if it is true. Crying on the other side was the answer. The burial will be the day after tomorrow. Good bye Vishnu!' read her caption.

For the unversed, known for his small-screen parts, Vishnu Prasad starred in a number of movies, such as 'Kasi,' 'Kai Ethum Doorathu,' 'Runway,' 'Mambazhakkalam,' 'Lokanathan IAS,' and Pathaka.

Also Read: Box Office Report: A look at Suriya's Retro and Nani starrer Hit 3's day 1 collection