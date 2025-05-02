Box Office Report: A look at Suriya's Retro and Nani starrer Hit 3's day 1 collection Both 'Hit 3' and 'Retro' have rocked the box office and got a good opening. Let's know about the collection of both the films' day 1 collection here.

New Delhi:

Several films knocked at the box office on the occasion of Labour Day, May 1, 2025. This also includes two South films. The names of these two films are Nani starrer 'Hit 3' and National Award-winning actor Suriya's 'Retro'. There is fierce competition between the films. The initial box office collection figures of both films are out now. Let's have a look at them.

'Retro' made a good start

Suriya and Pooja Hegde have given strong performances in the film 'Retro'. There was a tremendous buzz about the film since the trailer was released. Yesterday, several films were released on the big screen, despite this, 'Retro' has performed well. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 19.25 crore on day 1. This film is directed by Karthik Subbarao.

First day collection of 'Hit 3'

South superstar Nani's film 'Hit 3' was awaited for a long time. This film has also earned well at the box office. This film is in tough competition with 'Retro'. According to Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 18 crore on day 1. Srinidhi Shetty, Nani and Adi Sesh are in important roles in the film.

Tamil films have been performing well at box office

Many Tamil films have been released in the year 2025. Two of these films have taken a good opening. The first is Ajith Kumar's 'Good Bad Ugly', which earned Rs 29.25 crore on the opening day. After this comes 'Vidaamuyarchi'. This film did a business of Rs 27 crores on the very first day. In this way, 'Hit 3' has become the third film to get a good opening with Rs 18 crores.

Both films are facing competition

Let us tell you that both 'Hit 3' and 'Retro' are facing competition from Ajay Devgn's 'Raid 2' and Sanjay Dutt's 'The Bhootnii'. Before this, 'Jaat', 'Kesari 2 'and 'Good Bad Ugly' were still ruling the theaters. In this way, 'Hit 3' and 'Retro' have earned well on the first day despite the competition.

Also Read: The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about working with Karan Johar on SOTY