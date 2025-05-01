The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Shekhar Ravjiani opens up about working with Karan Johar on SOTY In India TV's 'The Filmy Hustle' podcast, Indian music director Shekhar Ravjiani talked about working with Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar and shared his experience with the films he worked on in his career.

New Delhi:

Bollywood singer and music composer Shekhar Ravjiani has been ruling the hearts of audiences for a long time with his songs. From the sensational tracks of Om Shanti Om to the energetic music of Karan Johar and Abhishek Varman's directorial Student of the Year, Shekhar has been a dominant force in the world of music for the past 25 years. Recently, Shekhar shared his career experiences on India TV's special podcast 'The Filmy Hustle' hosted by Akkshay Rathie. He also revealed behind-the-scenes stories of his hit songs and talked about what it was like working with Karan Johar.

Shekhar praises Karan Johar

Shekhar showcased his musical brilliance in the 2012 film Student of the Year, directed by Karan Johar. Speaking about working with him, Shekhar said, 'Karan Johar is an amazing person. He is a fantastic producer and understands the pulse of the audience. He knows exactly what makes people happy. He has a great sense of music and a strong grasp of lyrics. We worked on the song 'Radha,' which he really liked, and it went on to become a hit.' Over his career, Shekhar has created superhit music for many famous directors.

Sharing the experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan

Shekhar has composed music for many leading Bollywood stars, including Shah Rukh Khan. He provided the music for Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om, which broke multiple records and remains a fan favourite. Speaking about that time, Shekhar said, 'While working on Om Shanti Om, I interacted with Shah Rukh Khan. He’s a wonderful person. When we met, he asked, ‘Will you do the music for the film?’ I said yes, and he replied, ‘Great… let’s create something amazing.’ Then we made the songs, and they turned out to be superhits.'

Shekhar composed music for over 82 films

Shekhar is a renowned music composer and singer in Bollywood, having worked on the music of over 82 films. His songs have created waves across the country and have stayed popular for years. From Shah Rukh Khan's Ra.One to Chennai Express and Om Shanti Om, Shekhar has delivered outstanding music. He also composed music for the Hrithik Roshan-starrer action thriller film Fighter, which was released in 2024. In the podcast, Shekhar shared his views on various aspects of Bollywood.

Also Read: The Filmy Hustle Exclusive: Shekhar Ravjiani calls Allu Arjun 'bhojpuri star', shares anecdotes