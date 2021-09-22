Follow us on Image Source : YOUTUBE/ ZEE STUDIOS Republic: Chiranjeevi unveils trailer of Sai Dharam Tej starrer weeks after his accident | WATCH

Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi on Wednesday released the trailer of his nephew Sai Dharam Tej's upcoming film Republic, which stars him in the lead role. Sai met with a road accident on September 10. He is still in the hospital. As he shared the trailer, Chiranjeevi said Tej was recovering well at the hospital and requested the support of the audience for the film.

Chiranjeevi also wished a speedy recovery to Dharam and wrote in Telugu, which is loosely translated, "Sai Dharam Tej is recovering quickly. The film is set to release on October 1, the same day as Republican wishes. Your all affection and love for Sai Dharam Tej is Shri Rama Raksha."

Going by the trailer of the film, Sai Dharam Tej is playing an IAS officer. Ramya Krishnan plays the role of a politician. She looks powerful as an antagonist to the actor. The trailer is high willed and is based on the themes of democracy. Republic is a social drama that focuses on the three pillars of democracy - legislative, executive and judiciary.

Written and directed by Devakatta, the film is bankrolled by J Bhagavan and J Pulla Rao under the JB Entertainments banner. Republic also stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Jagapathi Babu among others. It is scheduled to release on 1 October 2021.

Also read: Valimai release date: Ajith starrer to clash with Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast next Pongal, confirms Boney Kapoor

Dharam Tej, who reportedly met with the accident at Madhapur in Hyderabad made his acting debut with "Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitham". He was then seen in films like "Rey", "Subramanyam For Sale", "Supreme", "Thikka", "Winner", "Tej, I Love You" and "Prati Roju Pandage" among others. He was last seen on screen in the 2020 release 'Solo Brathuke So Better', directed by Subbu and co-starring Nabha Natesh.

Also read: Kamya Panjabi slams Bigg Boss' Sneha Wagh for remark on her failed marriages, gets trolled instead