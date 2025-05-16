Renowned Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika passes away at 44 after battling cancer in Guwahati Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika died at the age of 44 on Friday after battling colon cancer. She was best known for her song 'Xora Pate Pate Phagun Naame'.

New Delhi:

Famous Assamese singer Gayatri Hazarika passed away on Friday at the age of 44 in Nemcare Hospital, Guwahati, Assam. She was suffering from colon cancer. The news of her demise has left the music industry in deep sorrow. She rose to fame from her song 'Xora Pate Pate Phagun Naame'. Gayatri also gave voice to songs like 'Tumi Kun Birohi Ananya', 'Jank Nasil Bonot', 'Xeuji Xopon' and others. Several prominent figures and fans have expressed their grief and paid tribute to Gayatri Hazarika on social media.

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expressed his deep sorrow over the demise of renowned singer Gayatri Hazarika. The official tweet from the X handle of CMOfficeAssam reads, "HCM Dr @himantabiswa has expressed deep sorrow over the demise of renowned singer Smt. Gayatri Hazarika. Her soulful voice and enduring contributions to Assamese music will always be remembered. HCM prayed for her eternal peace and extended heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family."

President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) Atul Bora also took to his X handle and expressed his grief. His tweet reads, "Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Gayatri Hazarika. Her soulful voice enriched Assamese music and touched countless hearts. A great loss. Heartfelt condolences to her family and fans. Om Shanti!"

Actor and filmmaker Aimee Baruah expressed heartfelt condolences on X handle. In a tweet, she wrote, "Gayatri Hazarika’s lilting voice and effortless grace had long captivated Assam — myself included. _“Sorapate Paate Phagun Name”_ has echoed through many of my springs. Her passing leaves a silence deeply felt. Though she may no longer be with us in the physical realm, I know her voice will continue to grace our lives. I offer prayers at the Lord’s feet for her soul’s eternal peace, and extend heartfelt condolences to her bereaved family and admirers. Om Shanti!"

For the unversed, her official Facebook page has nearly 2,000 followers, which describes her as an Indian playback singer and live performer known for her soul-stirring music. Her songs remain available on streaming platforms like Wynk Music and Gaana.

