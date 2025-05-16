'Bhool Chuk Maaf' again heads for theatrical release, Maddock and PVR Inox case settles The makers of the comedy drama film 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi have announced the new date for its theatrical release. Check the release date here.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi's starrer Bhool Chuk Maaf is all set for theatrical release after weeks of legal disputes. Earlier this month, the makers of the comedy-drama film cancelled the theatrical release a day before its scheduled date, i.e., May 9, and announced that it would hit the digital screens on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on May 16.

But this action doesn't go well with its exhibitors, PVR Inox, who sued Maddock Films for Rs 60 crores and then the Bombay High Court put a stay on its OTT release. After all this, Maddock Films and PVR Inox settled their dispute, and the makers of the film have decided that the film will hit the big screens on May 23, 2025. Taking to the Instagram handle, Maadock Films shared a joint post announcing the theatrical release date.

The caption of the post reads, "Haldi se aage badhegi Ranjan ki gaadi? Full on Bhasad lekar aa rahi hai yeh shaadi! New date, same madness — rukawat ke liye #BhoolChukMaaf Get ready for a family entertainer that’s packed with fun, laughter, and all the feels. In cinemas on 23rd May."

Directed by Karan Sharma, the comedy-drama film tells the story of a small-town boy named Ranjan, who gets a government job to marry his beloved Titli, but forgets his vow to Lord Shiva and later gets trapped in a time loop. Apart from the film's lead actors, the film features Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain and Ishtiyak Khan in pivotal roles.

On the work front, Rajkummar Rao will be next seen in the comedy-drama film 'Toaster' alongside Sanya Malhotra and Abhishek Banerjee. On the other hand, Wamiqa Gabbi will be next seen in Priyadarshan's directorial 'Bhooth Bangla'.

