Rashmika Mandanna slams circulation of leaked audio of her mother: 'Crosses a line that can't be ignored'

New Delhi:

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna has strongly reacted to an old audio clip circulating online, allegedly involving her mother, Suman Mandanna. The viral audio recording is believed to be from around eight years ago and reportedly features her mother talking about alleged harassment during Rashmika's engagement to actor Rakshit Shetty.

Through a detailed note on social media, Rashmika Mandanna demanded that anyone sharing the audio remove it within 24 hours, warning of legal action if they failed to comply.

Rashmika Mandanna slams circulation of leaked audio of her mother

In her lengthy note, Rashmika wrote, "To my dearest people who have been with me through this incredible journey so far. And to others concerned with this matter - It has been 8 years since a sustained campaign of misinformation, harassment, and targeted attacks from a section of the media and individuals online had started against me. I have watched as my words have been taken out of context, as words I never uttered were spun into false narratives, and hate has been amplified for the sake of views, reach, and engagement. All this while, while it pained me and hurt me, I chose patience and silence. I accepted that being in the public eye sometimes comes with unfair criticism, but as long as I remain true to myself and happy, spreading joy around me, things will fall into place. However, what has happened in the last 24 hours crosses a line that can’t be ignored (sic)."

She further added, "An old private conversation, believed to be from nearly eight years ago, appears to have been recorded and circulated without the knowledge or consent of those involved. A small portion of that conversation has now been deliberately taken out of context and circulated widely to create yet another discomforting controversy - strategically coinciding with recent developments in my personal life. How far can people go? In doing so, they have dragged my family along with people I share cordial relationships with, who have absolutely nothing to do with this matter, into discomfort (sic)."

Take a look at Rashmika Mandanna's X post below:

Rashmika gave those sharing the audio 24 hours to take it down and warned that she would take legal action if they didn’t comply. She said, "For eight years, while the attacks were restricted to me I chose silence. Today, while others are being drawn into this, i cannot stay silent any longer. I choose to draw a boundary. I request all media platforms, influencers, and individuals who are circulating this content or related narratives to remove them immediately. You have 24 hours from the time of this statement to do so. Failing this, starting tomorrow, appropriate legal action will be initiated - including the issuance of legal notices to individuals, influencers, digital platforms, or media organizations involved in the continued circulation of defamatory or privacy-violating content, in accordance with applicable law. This step is not taken lightly, but it has become necessary. Thankyou, Much love (sic)."

The Animal actress Rashmika Mandanna concluded her note with a message in her regional language, which loosely translates into English as "I have also received a lot of love and support from many people during this time. I thank all of them from the bottom of my heart.There is one thing I feel like saying at this moment if you want, you can write whatever you wish about me or speak about me however you like. I will still wish everyone well and hope they live their lives happily, because that is my nature. My life is my own. My decisions are mine to make, and I will be the one to make them."

Also Read: 'How is this okay?': Deepika Padukone flags severe air quality in Mumbai, seeks civic authorities' help