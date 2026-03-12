'How is this okay?': Deepika Padukone flags severe air quality in Mumbai, seeks civic authorities' help

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has raised serious concerns over Mumbai's deteriorating air quality. She urged civic authorities to take immediate action. Taking to Instagram on Thursday, she shared a screenshot of the city’s pollution levels and mentioned that the citizens of this city and its children are choking.

The Singham Again actress even asked Mumbai's primary civic authority Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to take required action. Read on to know what she said.

Deepika Padukone raises alarm on city's pollution crisis

Sharing a screengrab of city's pollution levels, Deepika Padukone wrote, "The citizens of this city and its children are chocking! How is this okay!? @my_bmc | @mybmchealth please help! (sic)." For the unversed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is the primary civic authority in Mumbai. Take a look below:

(Image Source : DEEPIKA PADUKONE'S INSTAGRAM STORY. )Screengrab taken from Deepika Padukone's Instagram story.

Deepika Padukone's work front

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone was last seen in 2024 film Singham Again alongside Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and others. She will be next seen in Shah Rukh Khan's most anticipated film, King. The film is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026. She is also part of Atlee's Telugu action film, tentatively titled AA22xA6. The film also stars South superstar Allu Arjun.

This is a developing story.

