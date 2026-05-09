'It's my man's birthday': Rashmika Mandanna shares cute BTS photos with Vijay Deverakonda and fam jam

New Delhi:

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna marked husband Vijay Deverakonda's birthday with a playful and affectionate behind-the-scenes note that quickly caught attention online. In her post, she gave a small glimpse of how the day went, from workouts to meeting friends who came to wish him.

Ranabaali actress Rashmika Mandanna also referred Vjay in a loving way, calling it "my man's birthday" while describing the day's small celebrations and unplanned moments that made it feel special.

Rashmika Mandanna's birthday post for Vijay Deverakonda

For the caption, she wrote, "It’s my man’s birthday today and my day went like this…..In reverse tho…." While explaining how her day went in reverse, she added, "Now we are headed to our friend’s place to celebrate, but before this we went to the gym and worked out, and before that I did some quick cardio while Vijju went out for a meeting and before that we went and met our boys and girls who'd come home to show Vijju lots of love and I also ended up getting lots of it as well and before that good mornings to paapalu dad and Shimmu happened who is here for Vijju’s birthday and thus it was a perfect day! I love the days when you had released the date for a shoot and for some reason it gets cancelled and you get to celebrate! love it! (sic)"

Rashmika concluded her note, "Happiest birthday to you my Viiijjjjjuuuuu! (sic)." Celebrities including Mrunal Thakur, Ananya Panday, Nitanshi Goel and Arjun Kapoor reacted to the post with likes. So far, the post has garnered over 933K likes and more than 3,000 comments.

Vijay Deverakonda greets fans outside his home on his birthday

Earlier in the day, Vijay Deverakonda marked his 37th birthday by stepping out to greet fans gathered outside his home. Several videos and photos circulating online showed the couple waving to the crowd from their balcony.

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