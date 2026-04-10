Rashmika Mandanna revisits childhood memories on 30th birthday, celebrates in Coorg with Vijay Deverakonda

New Delhi:

Telugu actress Rashmika Mandanna marked her 30th birthday in a heartfelt way as she revisited her childhood memories during a special celebration in Coorg. This birthday also marked her first birthday after marriage, celebrated with husband Vijay Deverakonda.

The couple visited Rashmika Mandanna's hometown, where she saw her school from outside and visited the temple where she grew up. The The Girlfriend actress also met her close family members who could not attend her wedding, which took place in February in Udaipur.

Rashmika Mandanna revisits childhood memories on 30th birthday

In her lengthy caption, Rashmika broke down the key highlights of the day and wrote, "My 30th birthday was kinda different this time. Went back home after a while. Went to the temple I’ve grown up going to.. Went to my school and saw it from outside (because of time constraints) and revisited childhood for a quick bit.. Cut the cake amongst the people who are the reason for my being today to the people who are going to be my forever (sic)." Take a look below:

She further added, "Met my families who couldn’t be there in the wedding in a small dinner gathering.. the people who’ve blessed me from the day I was born till today. My girls from school who have been a part of my everything till today to my friends who are more like my family today than my friends. I feel like everything in life happens for a good reason and this is the reason! Everything feels worth it! (sic)."

This is a developing story.

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