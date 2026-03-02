Rashmika and Vijay steal the spotlight in new puja ceremony videos, fans love their chemistry | Watch

New Delhi:

South Indian actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have become the centre of attention ever since they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Udaipur. The couple took the internet by storm by sharing their official wedding pictures. Now, several new videos of the duo performing a puja ceremony have gone viral online, and fans are loving their chemistry.

Recently, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda visited Vijay's hometown, Thummanpet, as husband and wife. The couple took part in the Sathyanarayana puja at their new home in the village.

Rashmika and Vijay's new videos from puja ceremony goes viral

In the now-viral videos, Rashmika Mandanna was seen dressed in an ivory saree with a red and gold border. She complemented her look with gold jewellery and kept her makeup minimal. While on the other hand, Vijay opted for an ivory silk kurta with matching salwar. Fans have been praising the duo for their unmissable chemistry.

One Instagram user wrote, "No Nazar." Another wrote, "Lovely couple, you warm my heart!" Watch the video below:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding reception: All you need to know

After tying the knot in traditional wedding ceremonies in Udaipur, the couple is all set to host a wedding reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad on March 4, 2026. However, the newlywed couple recently attended the pre-wedding reception of Allu Sirish, brother of South superstar Allu Arjun, where they were the centre of attention for guests and media alike.

Rashmika and Vijay to appear in Ranabaali

On the work front, both Rashmika and Vijay will next appear together in the period drama film Ranabaali. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityan and is set to hit the big screens on September 11, 2026.

